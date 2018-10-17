On what he saw out of the Iowa State film

He said: You know what’s weird is I felt like we were ready to play. Our energy was good, the locker room before the game was great, our prep was normal, the guys’ attitude at the hotel was on point, they were engaged. The pregame, although it appeared to me like it was a circus, there was a buzz, and they played that up big as we all knew they were going to, it had circus qualities to it as much as that was going on around there. Our guys had a good warm up, and then the locker room was good, and they hit the field and were ready to play. The sidelines, really, honestly, the entire game the sidelines were good. You look at the way we played, we didn’t have loafs, we didn’t have lack of effort, which is weird because we got whooped. There’s no way around it, we got our butt beat. But there weren’t any effort issues, so that’s a positive. But other than that, that’s it. It comes down to good, old-fashioned blocking and tackling, and here’s where I assume responsibility for it: they blocked and tackled better than we did. There’s been plenty of times where we’d get whipped, and I’m just like, ‘Guys, you didn’t play hard. You didn’t play with effort. You didn’t respect the game. You didn’t prepare the right way.’ There have been lots of those situations – that wasn’t it. We simply couldn’t sustain blocks, we couldn’t get off coverage. Defensively, we were stuck on blocks, and we missed a lot of tackles. That’s a good, old-fashioned butt kicking when it comes to blocking and tackling, and that’s head coach responsibility. I have to do a better job.

We say: This is an interesting quote for a number of reasons in large part because the head coach believed his team played with effort throughout the game it simply wasn't good enough in other areas. The fact that there weren't any loafing or players taking plays off is a positive sign but it makes the actual performance on the field that much more mystifying that it apparently boiled down to the Mountaineers just not executing the basic fundamentals of football and Iowa State beating them in those departments. Blocking and tackling are the two essential elements for successful football and it's alarming to see that be the cause.