Dana Holgorsen spoke with the media as part of West Virginia's Football weekly press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Holgorsen said - quote by quote - to look for meaning.

On the team’s ability to bounce back after a loss



He said: We’ll be fine. I don’t want to talk about last week or disappointment or any of that crap. We’re 8-2, and we’re a good football team. That was Big 12 football last week. We have to learn from it. The one thing I’ll say as far as learning from it, you have to keep playing no matter what. I don’t care if you’re up 21, or down 21, or whatever it is, keep playing. That’s a good message in this game moving forward. I think Oklahoma State probably did a little bit better of a job of just keep playing. No matter what happens, good or bad, just keep playing. That’s a message that we’ve preached around here for a long time. I thought that message was probably heard on their sidelines better than ours.

We say: Regardless of any way you slice it, what unfolded on the field in Stillwater is absolutely filed under the disappointment category. You simply can't blow a 17-point halftime lead to a 5-5 team regardless of what style of football you're playing. But Holgorsen is right, that's in the past and quite simply there is nothing they can do about it. So credit him for pointing out the faults of his team not being ready to continue to fight through and play hard throughout the game. That ultimately falls on the coach and he has been very willing to take the blame in every situation on those fronts, the sign of a leader. I do agree wholeheartedly that this is a good football team but a great one finds a way to close games. Still this team has another chance to accomplish its goals and that is what matters now.