Dana Holgorsen spoke with the media as part of West Virginia's Football weekly press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Holgorsen said - quote by quote - to look for meaning.

WVSports.com takes a look at what was said and provides our input.





On if schemes or personnel has led to Oklahoma State leading the Big 12 in tackles for loss

He said: "It’s both. I don’t know how else to explain it – they create chaos with how they line up, and then they have the athletic, freakish bodies that can come off the ball and defeat blocks and get to the quarterback. (Calvin) Bundage and No. 94 (Jordan) Brailford, they’re long, and they’re athletic, and they’re explosive, and they’re fast, and they do a good job of coming off the ball and coming up field. They mix fronts and you just don’t know what they’re going to be in, which has caused people a lot of problems. When I talk about ID’ing it, who needs to block who, we need to be on-point to make sure we get it ID’ed the right way, and then we have to hold up with what they’re doing. I think their coverage plays a role in it, too. Their corners are good, and they have a couple of young safeties that are continuously getting better. Their coverage has been good; they play a lot of man coverage, and they’re solid with their zone coverage. You have to have somebody to throw to or people are going to get there eventually. They do a nice job."

We say: Oklahoma State has a knack for getting after the quarterback ranking third nationally while also sitting inside the top 15 in tackles for loss. Compared to previous Cowboys defenses this is an aggressive unit that will not only bring pressure but create issues with the way they mix up their front and alignments. This will be one of the keys to the game in how the West Virginia offensive line, which is playing its best football of the season of late, handles that assignment and is able to provide time for Grier to make throws.