Dana Holgorsen spoke with the media as part of West Virginia's Football weekly press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Holgorsen said - quote by quote - to look for meaning.

WVSports.com takes a look at what was said and provides our input.





On how the offensive line improves against Texas

He said: I was happy with our coaching staff with scheming things up, I thought we did a good job with scheming things up. Then, our backs ran hard; we settled in with (junior running back) (Kennedy) McKoy and (junior running back) (Martell) Pettaway. We got those guys the ball a little bit more than we have, and we didn’t rotate as much, which I thought was important. Those guys played as hard as they’ve played, ran hard, made a couple guys miss, stayed on their feet. That was certainly good, but the (offensive) line just had a little different nature to them. They did a better job with their pad level, they did a good job of ID’ing things, which we’ve talked about that, but they did a better job of just finishing blocks. The pads were lower. I could talk about (redshirt senior tight end/fullback) (Trevon) Wesco for the remainder of this press conference; when I say (offensive) line, I count him. He’s one of the six guys that are in the box that does a good job. This dude is blocking as well as I’ve seen a tight end block at this level, he's really doing that good of a job. And he’s getting involved in the pass game as we all see. But they did a good job with their pad level, blocking people, finishing people, getting up to the second level and getting on people, as well. Texas hadn’t given up 200 yards rushing in like 20-some games, and we were able to do that, which is why we were able to win.

We say: There is no question that the blocking from the offensive line, tight ends and wide receivers was as good as it's been at any point this season. West Virginia consistently was able to run on a football team that hadn't given up a 200-yard performance in a long time and had held teams relatively in check on the ground. The Mountaineers used primarily a mix of two running backs shortening the rotation some and it's a formula that worked carving the Longhorns up for an average of 7.0 yards per pop and taking pressure off the passing game. That ability to consistently run the ball for the first time in quite a while opened up a lot of options for coordinator Jake Spavital across the board. If the Mountaineers can keep that edge from the blocking to the running backs breaking tackles and making people miss it makes an already dangerous offense almost impossible to defend.