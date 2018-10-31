Dana Holgorsen spoke with the media as part of West Virginia's Football weekly press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Holgorsen said - quote by quote - to look for meaning.

On the status update for senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls, redshirt sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns and redshirt sophomore linebacker Dylan Tonkery

He said: I could if I wanted to. We’ll see how those guys practice. The two long-term guys that have been hurt for six months are now ready to play. We have to go out and practice – I’m not saying they’re playing or starting or any of that. We have to go out and practice and see how it looks. If they help us, then we play them. If they’re not ready to go, and they can’t help us, then we won’t play them. Tonkery is in the same boat, (sophomore cornerback) (Derrek) Pitts (Jr.) is in the same boat, (redshirt junior offensive lineman) Joe Brown is in the same boat. We have guys coming back, whenever they are ready to roll is when we’ll put them out there. That’s no different than any other team in the country at this point in time.

We say: West Virginia is going to get back the services of Quondarius Qualls and Brendan Ferns as well as they medically hold up and look the part in practice but with a catch -- when will that occur? It seems almost a foregone conclusion that won't happen this weekend and even when it does it's a matter of what exactly will their role be? Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has made it clear that he doesn't want to mess anything up with the current momentum at the linebacker spot but both could be used as depth pieces or even a third down option in the case of Qualls. As for the others, it's simply a matter of when they are healthy that they will be reinserted into the lineup.