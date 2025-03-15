Hill a massive addition for West Virginia in the 2027 cycle

Hill, 5-foot-10, 178-pounds, is an elite prospect in his recruiting class sitting at No. 134 nationally and perched as a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com.

And the Mountaineers didn’t waste much time on that front after adding the commitment of West Mifflin (Pa.) 2027 Rivals250 running back Armand Hill .

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez made it clear that Western Pennsylvania will be a priority area in recruiting for his coaching staff.

The talented running back collected a long list of scholarships including Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Syracuse and several others.

A prolific running back in the WPIAL, Hill finished his freshman season with 1,526 yards and 20 touchdowns and was named first-team Greater Allegheny All-Conference this past season after another strong campaign with 1,693 yards on 188 carries and 23 touchdowns.

That’s over 3,200 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons of high school football including the second best single-game rushing mark in WPIAL history with 495 yards as a freshman.

Hill is a dynamic athlete that possesses excellent vision, cutting ability, and speed making him a near perfect match for what the Mountaineers want to do on offense. He is a threat to score every time he touches the football and that will be a

Hill is one of the premier prospects in the region and was a key target for many of the local programs only solidifying how big of a pickup it was for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers made Hill a priority on the recruiting trail dating back to the previous staff handling the bulk of the work and running backs coach Larry Porter getting involved once he got on the staff.

The win on the recruiting trail is significant for many different reasons. First of all, the Mountaineers were able to get a very talented player from an area which is going to be a priority.

Hill has put together a highly impressive career to this point, with plenty of upside to improve and that is reflected by the schools that had already entered into his recruitment at this stage.

West Virginia has always tried to make Western Pennsylvania a priority and reeling in one of the top players from the area, from their backyard of their biggest rival is making quite a splash.

Given the caliber of Hill, West Virginia is going to have to work to hold onto his pledge but when it comes to landing talented prospects in the local region, the Mountaineers have certainly gotten off to a pretty impressive start in the 2027 recruiting cycle.