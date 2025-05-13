Hodge Announces Andre Shaw to Men’s Basketball Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the hiring of Andre Shaw as an assistant coach.

Shaw, a native of New York City, spent the last four seasons on the men's basketball staff at North Texas, including the last two as an assistant coach. Shaw has 12 years of coaching experience.

"Andre is a high character person who will be involved in many areas of our program," Hodge said. "He develops great relationships with our student-athletes and impacts them on and off the floor. Andre has East Coast ties being a native New Yorker and also does a tremendous job with player development."

This past season at North Texas, the Mean Green won 27 games and advanced to the semifinals of NIT. The Mean Green ranked third in the country in scoring defense at 60.1 points per game, 1.5 points behind first-place Houston. UNT had the AAC's second-most efficient offense and second-most efficient defense. UNT's 27 wins were the second-most single season wins in school history and the 14 league victories were tied for the third-most league wins in school history. North Texas had five players earn all-conference honors

UNT won 19 games in 2023-24 and reached the second round of the NIT. The 10 league wins and .555 league winning percentage were both the best by a first-year UNT men's basketball staff. Shaw recruited some of North Texas' top performers and helped mentor guard Jason Edwards and Atin Wright to first-team all-conference honors. UNT won 46 games in Shaw's two seasons as an assistant coach in Denton.

Shaw served as director of men's basketball operations in his first two seasons at North Texas. In 2023, the Mean Green won the NIT championship. Shaw helped mentor North Texas players to 17 all-conference honors, including 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year Tylor Perry.

"It's always been a dream to be part of a program like West Virginia University," Shaw said. "I would like to thank Ross Hodge for believing in me. My family and I are blessed to be given this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to bring success to this program alongside coach Hodge and the rest of the staff."

Shaw was the head coach of the North Texas TBT team, Bleed Green, which reached the 2023 championship game of the single-elimination tournament.

Before coming to North Texas, Shaw worked with Tim Martin, one of the top NBA trainers in the world. Shaw worked with some of the NBA's best, including Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young, PJ Washington and Myles Turner.

From 2013-18, Shaw coached at Midwestern State under Nelson Haggerty. The Mustangs won more than 20 games in three of those five seasons. He worked as a position coach at MSU and mentored a pair of first team all-conference guards in Monzaigo Williams and Bretson McNeal.

During his seven seasons coaching in the Lone Star Conference, Shaw guided and recruited numerous all-league performers and was critical to multiple conference championships and an NCAA Division II regional championship game appearance during that span.

At Eastern New Mexico from 2018-20, Shaw was promoted to associate head coach after his first season. ENMU had its best finish in conference play in more than four years and the first winning record in league play in nearly 10 years. Shaw was an assistant coach at Collin College in 2020-21.

A 2013 graduate from Western New England where he was a standout guard, Shaw scored 1,143 points in three seasons and averaged 15.0 points per game during his career. He earned his master's degree from Midwestern State in sports administration in 2016.