Hodge Announces Sean McClurg to Men’s Basketball Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the hiring of Sean McClurg as Director of Video, Scouting and Analytics.

McClurg, a native of Wayne, New Jersey, spent last season at North Texas under Hodge in the same capacity.

"Sean brings a great deal of experience and knowledge in the new age of analytics and advanced scouting," Hodge said. "Sean will have a direct impact in our game preparation and recruiting. He is a tremendous worker and a great person."

This past season at North Texas, the Mean Green won 27 games and advanced to the semifinals of NIT. The Mean Green ranked third in the country in scoring defense at 60.1 points per game, 1.5 points behind first-place Houston. UNT had the AAC's second-most efficient offense and second-most efficient defense. UNT's 27 wins were the second-most single season wins in school history and the 14 league victories were tied for the third-most league wins in school history. North Texas had five players earn all-conference honors.

"I'm blessed to be joining coach Hodge's staff at West Virginia," McClurg said. "It's a privilege to be part of a program with rich history and championship culture. I'm excited to meet the Mountaineer faithful and sing Country Roads with them after games!"

McClurg previously served as an assistant coach at Queens for two seasons under coach Grant Leonard. He helped lead Queens into the Division I era, posting 18 wins in 2022-23 and earning wins over Marshall, High Point, Fairleigh Dickson and eventual Atlantic Sun champion Kennesaw State. Queens won at least one ASUN Tournament game in each of McClurg's two seasons in Charlotte.

Prior to Queens, McClurg was on staff at New Mexico State under Chris Jans for four years, beginning in 2018. During his time, New Mexico State went to the NCAA Tournament twice and won 25 or more games three times (the only time they didn't was during the 2020-21 season when they had 10 games canceled due to COVID). In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Aggies upset No. 5-seeded UConn in the first round.

McClurg served on the staff at Louisiana Tech as a graduate assistant in 2017-18 and was a student manager at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, from 2013-17.

In Blacksburg, McClurg worked for Buzz Williams as he rebuilt the program from nine wins in McClurg's first season to back-to-back 20-win seasons in just three years, culminating in a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

McClurg earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from Virginia Tech in computational modeling and data analytics.