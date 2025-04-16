Hodge Announces Signing of DJ Thomas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 16, 2025) – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of DJ Thomas (Deandre Thomas Jr.) to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound freshman forward from Allen, Texas, currently attends Allen High School.

“We are excited to have DJ join our Mountaineer basketball program,” Hodge said. “DJ played for one of the best high school programs in the country. He has experienced winning at a very high level and has incredible character. His size and versatility give him the chance to be a great player.”

Thomas averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a senior at Allen High, earning UIL 6A All-Region honors while helping his team to the Class 6A Division I semifinals. He led Allen to The Throne National Championship game, scoring 25 points in the finals and being named to The Throne All-Tournament Team.

Last year as a junior, he averaged 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, helping Allen to a 32-win season and top five 6A ranking in the state. Thomas had a breakout summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for Southern Assault that gained him national attention.

Thomas is ranked by numerous scouting services as a top 25 recruit in the state of Texas and as one of the top 75 forwards in the nation, playing on an Allen team that ranks as a top 25 team in the country.