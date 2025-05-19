Hodge discusses goals for West Virginia hoops in year one

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has goals for his first season in Morgantown.

Hodge appeared on Jon Rothstein’s podcast and was asked what he hopes to accomplish in his first year leading the Mountaineers basketball program.

“I obviously want to get back to the NCAA tournament, you know, one. I mean, that's the ultimate goal. I mean, the ultimate goal would be, you know, to win a national championship,” he said. “I think that's what everybody wants to do. And obviously, it's not easy to do, but that's what we want to do here.”

The Mountaineers narrowly missed the field last season at 19-13, being the first team left out but then the program endured its fourth coaching change since June of 2023. That meant Hodge inherited a program that needed to be completely rebuilt with no returning players or coaches from a season ago.

But in order to potentially make the NCAA Tournament, the focus will be on putting together a team that’s not only connected and tough but plays for each other.

Hodge has been doing just that with 10 roster additions to date with eight of those coming from the transfer portal, as he looks to jumpstart what his team can do in year one.

“In this time period it does give you the opportunity to put a roster together quicker than you would if the portal wasn’t a thing,” he said. “And kind of shape a roster that you believe in. And I feel good about what we’ve been able to get so far and just got to finish it strong here.”

Those players will start arriving on campus soon to start that process and Hodge is excited for the challenge.

“And the journey begins,” he said.