What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last!

New members can sign up for an annual account at WVSports.com and you will get $99 in gear and an entire year to browse the coverage that we provide.

Get a $99 gift certificate to the West Virginia team shop by signing up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com as part of GetGear99!

Head coach Dana Holgorsen likes some areas of his team, others need to keep improving.

Such is the life of fall camp, as coaching staffs and players alike look to correct all the overhanging issues heading into the rapidly approaching season opener.

For the Mountaineers, Holgorsen has been pleased with how the practice sessions have gone especially with the addition of the morning walk-through periods. No, it isn’t the classic two-a-day feel of the past, but it does help when it comes to moving toward a finished product.

“We can use balls now so it’s basically a practice that doesn’t really count as a practice,” he said. “No pads, but you focus on the mental aspect of teaching what to do.”

School begins next Wednesday for West Virginia which means the schedule will shift to the 20-hour rule but Holgorsen has maximized all of the opportunities to date.

This season the coaching staff also will have the added bonus of using the new redshirt rules that are in effect which allows coaches to play players in up to four games without costing them a year of eligibility. There is no real concrete plan at this stage for how each situation will be handled whether it’s by injury or testing players out but one thing is for sure.

“I don’t want to Isaiah Hardy somebody. He played 60-snaps last year, Darius Stills played 40 snaps. We can probably save that and not play (freshmen or newcomers) unless we absolutely have to and save that year,” he said.

Holgorsen does anticipate traveling and dressing more players as part of the changes, however.

Depth charts are far from being settled but the competition at center between incumbent redshirt junior Matt Jones and redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi is one of the more intriguing. After starting all 13-games last season, Jones finds himself behind the challenger early in fall camp. But those are the only two that are really in the mix for the opening.

“We have two, we don’t have three,” Holgorsen said. “Briason Mays is going to be a good player for us but he’s a freshman and he’s not going to play.”

Along the second team offensive line, as well as at wide receiver and across the defense, players have been rotating in and out in order to find the best fits that will help the team. As part of that, redshirt sophomore Chase Behrndt has seen reps at tackle in practice when he’s been primarily an interior piece.

“Find the best 11 start them and don’t screw with them. But the backups you can mess with them as much as you want to see what fits,” Holgorsen said.

West Virginia completed its first padded action of fall camp Tuesday with the Mountaineers going over two-minute, four-minute and third and play it situations.

One aspect that has stood out to the head coach over what was on the field last year has been the overall maturity of the defensive line after the group struggled with youth and inconsistency last year. The additions of Kenny Bigelow and Jabril Robinson from the graduate transfer route has helped to stabilize the group along with the natural maturation of the returning players.

Those two spent the majority of the summer with the program and were able to acclimate which helps the overall transition as well as the leadership aspect of it all. Holgorsen believes that this defensive line group has a chance to be even better than the one a few years ago which included a number of veterans such as Christian Brown, Noble Nwachukwu and Darrien Howard.

“It gives you a chance to be successful if you have young guys at those spots. You have no chance,” he said. “It gives that second level and third level a chance to do their job.”

Speaking of the second level, Holgorsen said that former walk-on and local product Shea Campbell has been awarded a scholarship at the linebacker position. A favorite of defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, Campbell has many of the same characteristics as a former walk-on Justin Arndt.

“He’s going to be on a bunch of special teams and a backup linebacker,” he said.

Another former walk-on in Evan Staley has put some distance between himself and the others on the roster when it comes to the field goal kicking duties. The redshirt sophomore was awarded a scholarship this past spring and has only carried over that momentum into the fall.

“He’s kicking the ball really well. He knocked through a 53-yarder yesterday and had some space. He’s striking the ball really well,” he said.

West Virginia opened camp with 110 players and two of those not included were senior Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore Brendan Ferns, both linebackers that were injured in the spring.

Those two are not allowed to participate in team meetings or walk throughs prior to when school starts but can be treated and eat. Both are expected to join the team once school begins and while there is no timetable for when both will return to the field Holgorsen does expect to see them this season.

Holgorsen has admitted in the past that both of them could be redshirt candidates that could suit up for the final four games of the year and keep a year of eligibility in-tact.