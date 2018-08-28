SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen hasn’t even thought about the question when it comes to his legacy after he hangs up his whistle. No, it hasn’t crossed his mind.

But the eight-year head man realizes he has some time left in front of him and a more pressing task at hand as the Mountaineers ready for a season opener against Tennessee.

“We’re way more worried about West Virginia University and this football team and what we have to do to beat Tennessee this weekend,” he said.

The No. 17/20 Mountaineers will kick off against the Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, just the latest in a series of power five match ups to open the year for Holgorsen and his team in recent years. Last season the program opened with Virginia Tech in Washington, D.C. and also has played Alabama in Atlanta and hosted Missouri since the 2014 season.

“Obviously we liked it. It’s not going to end anytime soon,” Holgorsen said.

This year’s schedule features a total of 11 games against power-five opponents, something that Holgorsen would like to see more regulated across the landscape of college football. Because while the Mountaineers have only one game against a non-power five foe, other teams play only eight or nine.

Tennessee has yet to declare a starting quarterback for the opener and that only adds to the unknown under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. But regardless if a coaching staff has been entrenched for several years or is just starting, there is always room to expect adjustments for the season opener.

“You always have to be on guard with that game one,” Holgorsen said.

The occasion also kicked Holgorsen back into some nostalgia remembering his first game as a head coach against Marshall in 2011. That game was an interesting one for several reasons given the lightning and delays before the game was eventually called in the third quarter with the Mountaineers winning.

“I was having so much damn fun coaching in my first game we had an opportunity to do it for 12 straight hours,” Holgorsen quipped.

While the season opener always brings a level of excitement, Holgorsen believes it makes no difference who you’re playing in the first week when it comes to the preparation aspect because each game is important. That will be no different here, despite the obvious interest in the first meeting with Tennessee on the football field.

--NOTES

--Holgorsen has been pleased with the overall development of the offensive line especially with the experience returning at the tackle spot with fifth-year senior Yodny Cajuste on the left side and three-year starter Colton McKivitz on the right. There has been a competitive battle at center, while the Mountaineers have more depth at the guard positions with the additions of the Brown brothers.