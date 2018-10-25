SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Thursday night served as an important test for the Mountaineers.

How would the team respond after the disastrous upset loss against Iowa State in Ames after a bye week?

That was answered with no hesitation at Milan Puskar Stadium as West Virginia thumped Baylor by a score of 58-14 to improve its record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play.

Led by their seniors, the Mountaineers played a complete game and dominated the Bears on all three sides of the ball Thursday night, racking up over 500 yards of offense and forcing four Baylor turnovers.

“Overall, I’m just happy with what we did today,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “(They were) pretty determined after 12 days ago. (We) thought at the time that wasn’t who we are and that’s not who we are.”

Regarding the offense’s performance, Holgorsen said the unit moved the ball and had good field position, but missed some opportunities early on.

Following its opening drive touchdown, West Virginia’s offense managed to move the ball into Baylor territory (got to the 27 and 23-yard lines) on its next two drives, but came up empty handed as kicker Evan Staley missed a 44-yard field goal and had a 40-yard attempt blocked.

The Mountaineers settled for field goals on its next two offensive possessions as Staley made kicks from 25 and 47 yards out. He also connected on a 44-yarder in the third quarter.

“(We) just sputtered a little bit and had to kick field goals. I was a little disappointed on a couple of those field goals, but I’ve got confidence in Evan (Staley),” Holgorsen said. “We stuck with it and ended up getting some field goals. That’s not really what this team has been doing all year, but there’s going to be times where we need to do that.”

Holgorsen thought quarterback Will Grier put together a solid performance as he completed 17 of his 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. What really stood out to Holgorsen though was Grier spreading the ball around as eight different players caught at least one pass from the fifth-year senior.

West Virginia also had all four of its top running backs healthy. The offense didn’t exactly thrive in the run game against Baylor, but each of these four were involved. Kennedy McKoy, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield each carried the ball seven times and Martell Pettaway had four rushes.

The Mountaineers overall finished with 172 rushing yards on 33 carries.

“All of those guys need to be involved,” Holgorsen said. “We’re a running back by committee team and all of those guys bring a little something different to the table. It’s nice to have all those guys healthy.”

Arguably the most impressive performance of the night came from West Virginia’s defense. This unit held Baylor to just 87 total yards in the first half and forced four total turnovers, which turned into 13 points for the Mountaineers. The defense was aggressive all night which resulted in this group recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“We tackled better,” Holgorsen said. “It’s hard to argue with what (the defense) did. (They) created turnovers and we won the turnover battle, 4-0.”

West Virginia had a comfortable lead for most of the second quarter and the entire second half which led to the team being able to sit some of its starters and players who will most likely still be redshirted got some game experience.

Holgorsen is assuming that the amount of players that got in against Baylor was the most the team has played in a single game this season.

Looking ahead, West Virginia has some extra time to prepare for next Saturday’s showdown against sixth-ranked Texas on the road. Holgorsen said the team will treat Friday like a Sunday and have a normal team meeting followed by a day off on Saturday. Preparations for the Longhorns will get underway Sunday which is a day earlier than normal.

“It could be an advantage for us,” Holgorsen said. “We’ll take every one that we can get.”