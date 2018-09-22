Saturday saw No. 12 West Virginia earn its third straight win over Kansas State as the Mountaineers cruised to a 35-6 victory in Morgantown.

Despite a slow start, the Mountaineers rallied with the help of big plays and a strong performance on all three sides of the ball. The win was the most lopsided one of the series between the two teams since the Wildcats defeated the Mountaineers, 55-14, in 2012 and 35-12 in 2013.

“I’m really proud of our coaches and players really offensively, defensively, kicking game,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “We’ve been in some wars with Kansas State and I was fully expecting this one to be the same, especially how the game started and just back-and-forth.”

“They don’t lose like that. It’s hard to beat those guys like that, so really proud of our team,” he added.

West Virginia’s sloppy play early on started on its first two offensive possessions when quarterback Will Grier threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Marcus Simms down near the goal line.

The second turnover came when Grier and freshman running back Leddie Brown fumbled a handoff on the team’s next offensive drive.

Although the Mountaineers held a 464-318 advantage in total yards during the game, Holgorsen said the team has to clean up the turnovers. West Virginia was fortunate enough to come up victorious despite four turnovers, but it’s something that has happened with the team last season against Kansas State.

Last year, West Virginia turned the ball over four times and were shut out in the second half, but still came up with a narrow win on the road.

Holgorsen also said what a team does after a turnover is more important and in West Virginia’s case, the team’s first two turnovers worked out in terms of field position, giving Kansas State the ball on its own six-yard line after Grier’s interception and its own 28-yard line after the fumble.

West Virginia’s defense stepped up and didn’t allow the Wildcats to score any touchdowns off the team’s four turnovers.

“My stance on turnovers is where do you have turnovers and what do you do with them. This is two years in a row we’ve turned the ball over against these guys and our defense has stepped up and not let them score,” Holgorsen said.

“I’m proud that we played together as a team,” he later added.

Holgorsen also admitted that the team simply played better better in the second half on Saturday than it did last year against Kansas State. Saturday’s second half saw West Virginia put up two third quarter touchdowns with a pair of touchdown passes from Grier.

“We had 28 points and scored right before (halftime) and went out there in the second half and didn’t do anything on offense, so that was talked about in the locker room and we went out there and we put two touchdowns on in the third quarter which was good to see,” Holgorsen said.

Regarding West Virginia’s defense, Holgorsen was impressed with the unit’s performance, citing its previous history playing well against Kansas State. He later said that the defense is fast, disruptive and reckless at times, but the group has leadership and is a fun one to coach.

Holgorsen also mentioned that having defensive linemen and cornerbacks who can rotate in and out helps the defense remain fresh and it produces results on the field.

Tony Gibson’s defense came up with 10 tackles for loss against the Wildcats, four sacks and held their offense to just 3-for-14 on third downs.

“We’ve done pretty good against these guys defensively. This was the best performance yet,” Holgorsen said. “I really like where we’re at defensively.”

Through three games, Holgorsen still isn’t 100 percent sure where exactly the team is, saying it’s hard to tell with it still being early in the season and after not playing last week due to Hurricane Florence. Moving forward, he said all three sides of the ball will still have some learning to do.

“There’s going to be things on all three sides that we learn,” Holgorsen said. “It’s still relatively early in the season. We’re a veteran team and we have great continuity with coaches, but I think we’re still trying to figure out who we are.”