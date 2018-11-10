BUY A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION AND GET IT FOR HALF OFF! SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 9 West Virginia’s 47-10 rout of TCU Saturday saw the team get off to a slow start.

The Mountaineers were held scoreless in the first quarter and scored on just one of their first five offensive drives. The other four resulted in three punts and an interception.

This slow start became history as West Virginia’s high potent offense racked up 24 second quarter points and went on a 33-0 run. The offense finished with 535 yards of total offense led by quarterback Will Grier, who threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns for the seventh time this year.

He finished with 343 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, the slow start to the game came as no surprise to head coach Dana Holgorsen, who praised TCU head coach and defensive-minded Gary Patterson.

The Horned Frogs entered the game as the Big 12’s top pass defense and had held each opponent they faced below their season total offense averages and seven under their season scoring mark.

“(It) kind of started the way I thought it would,” Holgorsen said. “I thought TCU was pretty good on defense and I still do. I thought they got worn down a little bit, obviously. (It was) back and forth, like this game usually is.”

Holgorsen credits the team’s offensive dominance to the unit’s ability to play uptempo. He said the offense has the ability to play fast, but to also slow things down which he believes caught TCU’s defense off guard in the second quarter.

Since the offense’s distarious performance against Iowa State, the Mountaineer offense has dominated the past three games and has looked unstoppable at times. In the past three games, West Virginia’s offense and has accumulated 147 total points and has gained over 500 yards of total offense in each of those three games.

“This year, we’re going about it right,” Holgorsen said. “We’ve just got to vary it more than anything. I think it’s a good changeup. If you’re sputtering a little bit, changing things up is good.”

Holgorsen was also pleased with the performances of tight end Trevon Wesco and the run game.

Wesco has served as a key player on West Virginia’s offense both as a blocker and a receiver. Against TCU, the fifth-year senior caught a career-high five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The run game also got off to a slow start, but was able respond with boosts from juniors Martell Pettaway and Kennedy McKoy as well as freshman Leddie Brown. The Mountaineers finished with 164 total rushing yards on 40 carries and three touchdowns (two from McKoy, one from Pettaway.

Even with the slow start, Holgorsen was satisfied with the run game’s performance, especially against a defense like TCU’s.

“I thought we ran the ball effectively,” Holgorsen said.

After giving up a season-high 41 points last week against Texas, West Virginia’s defense bounced back with a solid performance against TCU, holding the Horned Frogs to -7 rushing yards.

This was the first time a West Virginia defense accomplished this feat since 2010 when Maryland had -10 rushing yards against the Mountaineers. West Virginia won that game, 31-17.

It’s more impressive when you consider the adversity the defense has faced throughout this season with injuries. Both Dylan Tonkery and Shea Campbell missed some snaps. Tonkery is still battling a groin injury which has caused him to miss the past three games and Campbell had a stinger according to Holgorsen.

Holgorsen said both will be fine moving forward, but this also threw redshirt sophomore Zach Sandwisch into the mix at middle linebacker. He finished with four total tackles and one tackle for loss.

“They were motivated all week,” Holgorsen said of the defense. “Tony Gibson has arguably done as good of a job as any defensive coordinator in college football. We’ve got high standards for playing good defense here.”

After winning its third straight game, West Virginia’s confidence is high, but another tough road test awaits the Mountaineers next Saturday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.

“Next week’s going to be another huge challenge,” Holgorsen said. “They know that if you don’t bring your best in the Big 12, you’re going to get beat. It’s going to be tough.”