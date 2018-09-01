CHARLOTTE, N.C. - No. 17/20 West Virginia’s 40-14 win over Tennessee in the season-opener had its ups and downs and for the Mountaineers and the first half consisted of a fair amount of negatives.

One of those included offensive efficiency, something that had become a point of emphasis for West Virginia throughout the offseason. After the first half, West Virginia was 0-for-3 on third down while Tennessee was 5-for-10 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth down.

The Volunteers also dominated time of possession during the first half, holding the ball for 21:06 to West Virginia’s 8:54.

“We didn’t possess the ball very well in the first half,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “You get beat in critical downs that bad, it’s going to cost you.”

That situation was exactly the opposite in the second half as West Virginia outscored Tennessee, 27-7, and were 5-for-6 on third downs.

Among the numerous players who shined offensively for West Virginia was quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender, Will Grier, who completed 25 of his 34 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

Saturday marked the second time Grier faced Tennessee, the first time coming when he was with Florida in 2015 when the Gators came up with a 28-27 victory in Gainesville.

“Will’s a great player. (I’m) very happy for him and his family. This was an important game for him. It was important to the Grier family. In addition to that, it was important to West Virginia University, too. I mean his deal’s pretty good.”

Holgorsen praised Grier’s maturity, but also admitted that he made some mistakes in the first half, but managed to overcome them in the second half. Grier threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the second half alone during the win.

“Will has been playing around here for a long time,” Holgorsen said. “The game should be slower to him. He should not panic in situations. I feel like he got caught and with the ball too many times for my liking...he did a much better job of controlling the game and getting us into the right play and getting it out of his hands in the second half.”

Holgorsen admitted that the one-hour and five-minute long weather delay at halftime played a significant role in helping the team make adjustments in the second half.

“Most of the time it’s just hurry up and get things done, hurry up and get things done, we gotta get back out there. We could take a deep breath,” Holgorsen said. “By no means am I promoting a longer halftime, we want these games to go a little earlier than this, but I do think our coaches did a good job of making some adjustments.”

Part of the success with making these halftime adjustments came with the continuity within all three sides of ball along with the effort from the assistant coaches.

“I thought this was one of the keys to the game--just to be able to let our coaches coach,” Holgorsen said. “I’ve been here eight years now so the continuity should be a little better than my first year coaching.'

When asked if the delay reminded him of his first game as West Virginia’s head coach back in 2011 against Marshall where there was also a weather delay, Holgorsen said the situations were very different from each other in terms of length and preparation.

“That was a 12 hour game,” Holgorsen said. “It’s something that we talk to the team about. But honestly we weren’t prepared for that eight years ago. We had a lot of food. Our food situation was a little bit better than it was eight years ago. So we had plenty of food to hang in there.”

What else did Holgorsen and the team do during the delay?

“(I) watched football games, ate two bananas, had a couple cold beverages and then obviously made a whole bunch of adjustments,” he said. “There’s only so much you can do...those things are usually 12 minutes, so we can’t just sit there and talk to players because you need to let them relax and get away from it a little bit as well. But really happy with the way the coaching staff approached it.”