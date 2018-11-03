SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 13 West Virginia kept its Big 12 title hopes alive with a 42-41 win in a thriller against Texas in Austin.

The game was a thrilling one from start to finish that saw Grier and the offense score a touchdown with just 16 seconds remaining and convert a two-point conversion to get the win, handing Texas its second straight loss.

“Obviously I’m proud of the coaches and players for just hanging in there all game long,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “A lot of things happened that were not advantageous for us to be able to win the football game.”

Holgorsen went to say that the Mountaineers needing all 42 points to win shows that every game is different.

West Virginia’s defense has primarily been the unit that has carried the team over the past few games, but after giving up a season-high 41 points today, the team’s high potent offense led by quarterback Will Grier, stepped it up and scored 40-plus points in game for the fifth time this season.

“The guys understand if we’re struggling a little bit on one side of the ball, then the other (side of the) ball needs to step up. That’s what happened today.”

Holgorsen also praised the Texas football program and its environment, saying this team was the best he’s seen so far and that head coach Tom Herman has the Longhorns going in the right direction.

The game came down to a two-point conversion with just 16 seconds remaining after Grier found Gary Jennings for a 33-yard touchdown pass to bring the Mountaineers within a point. Grier found the end zone and sealed the game for West Virginia.

It was no doubt a risky call, but according to Holgorsen, the call was an easy one to make, especially with Grier at quarterback.

“If you put the fate of the game in No. 7’s hands, I’d feel pretty good about it.” Holgorsen said. “We had that decision made before we even took the field. I felt confident with our offense at that point (in the game).”

Grier finished the day going 28-of-43 for 346 yards and three touchdowns, but what was also impressive was how West Virginia’s offense was able to develop the run game.

This offense has struggled to develop a consistent run game this season, but West Virginia was able to turn it around in the backfield and on the offensive line against Texas--rushing for 233 yards on 33 carries (seven yards per carry).

This group was led by Martell Pettaway who ran for 121 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns. Fellow junior Kennedy McKoy added 17 rushes for 94 yards.

West Virginia’s offensive line was also without starting left tackle Yodny Cajuste for most of the game after he was ejected following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on West Virginia’s first extra point. He was then replaced by Kelby Wickline.

Holgorsen thought Wickline did a solid job filling in for Cajuste and said it was another thing the team had overcome to win.

“We knew we had to run the ball and I thought we did a great job throughout the course of the week at scheming some things up. (I) thought the (offensive line) did a great job,” he said.

“I think that’s what good teams do--is people step up,” Holgorsen added.

Saturday’s game saw the Mountaineers endure a lot of adversity including questionable calls and players having to fill in as mentioned above.

Wide receiver David Sills was flagged for throwing the “horns down” gesture on both hands after he scored his first touchdown of the game. Grier was flagged for doing just that after the two-point conversion.

“We got some hand signs, too, that we can throw up,” Holgorsen said. “There's a hand signal that looks like the state of West Virginia that we could be flashing left and right out there.”

“We communicated with the refs (prior to the game) if that thing was going to get called. I guess there was just miscommunication.”

Holgorsen also said that Jennings and Marcus Simms didn’t practice all week which is why T.J. Simmons and Dominique Maiden started the game. He said both should be 100 percent for next week’s game against TCU.

Grier also exited the game for one play after he was hit from behind and got his leg rolled up, but Holgorsen said he avoided injury.

“He’s fine. He’s got old man parts this time of the year,” Holgorsen said. “He’s a little banged up, but he’s not injured.”

The win improves West Virginia’s record to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will continue to control their own destiny after this one and now prepare for a home matchup against TCU next week.

“That’ll give us some momentum moving forward,” Holgorsen said. “There’s still a lot of football left to be played.”