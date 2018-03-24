West Virginia is finished with the installation process and has now moved onto real football.

The Mountaineers plan to focus the remainder of the six spring practices on situational things on the field such as critical downs and two-minute offense while sandwiching three scrimmages into that window in advance of the April 7 spring game.

The coaching staff then plans to teach based off what they discover in the scrimmage situations.

“It’s been good I’ve liked the process. I think I have an idea of what we’ve got now but we need to put them in live situations,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball the focus will shift to live tackling after spending the first portion of spring drills focusing on tacking and fitting ball carriers.

“Now it’s about getting them on the ground,” he said.

The Mountaineers have welcomed a new offensive analyst with a very familiar last name in Ryan Nehlen, the grandson of former head coach Don. He played for the Mountaineers for four seasons from 2009-12 and spent two years under Holgorsen where he hauled in 12 passes for 101 yards.

Coming from a coaching background, the moves makes sense, but it was one that caught Holgorsen off-guard some because during his playing games he felt he was going to be in a different profession.

“I thought he was going to be a doctor,” he said.

Now Nehlen will be asked to perform surgery on opponents with his responsibilities dedicated to studying teams on the schedule and providing as much information as possible.

“He’s a real smart kid and those analyst positions it’s critical to have a lot of sense,” Holgorsen said.

As for the current team, quarterback Will Grier hasn’t disappointed through the first block of practices and has looked like a player that is confident in the scheme and what he is doing.

“He looks like a fifth year quarterback to me,” Holgorsen said.