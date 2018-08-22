SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen has heard the references.

A high-powered, up-tempo offense with a senior Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback and multiple receiving weapons heading the snake but questions abound over a defense that is relatively unproven.

If it sounds familiar, that’s the script for the 2012 campaign. One where the Mountaineers were perched inside all of the pre-season national polls only to eventually falter and limp to a disappointing 7-6 finish.

It’s also been a common comparison when looking at this year’s edition of West Virginia. Again, Holgorsen is equipped with a senior laden offense with Will Grier controlling the helm instead of Geno Smith and David Sills and Gary Jennings are filling the roles of Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.

But see that’s where the comparisons end according to Holgorsen.

“We damn sure don’t talk about it. This is a totally different situation,” he said.

See unlike that inaugural season in the Big 12, West Virginia has found stability at defensive coordinator with Tony Gibson now going on five years in the role while the coaching staff also has experienced little turnover in recent years. Those things matter.

But it isn’t just those teaching the players, it’s the players themselves. Holgorsen has often discussed how this team is older, more mature and better equipped to handle the expectations.

“You can’t compare this football team to that football team,” he said.

One area that is unique to this season though is the program has dealt with an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease, but Holgorsen believes that there has been some overreaction on that issue. And the team has been educated on it as well as the medical staff acting fast to ensure it didn’t spread further.

“We treated it like those guys were hurt and couldn’t come here. Once the doctors cleared them, they were back to normal. It was a nuisance, but it’s all good,” he said.

West Virginia has now gone head first into mock week in preparation for the season opener against Tennessee following a scrimmage which pleased the head coach. The most pleasing aspect of that? The energy that his team showed despite banging up against each other throughout the entire fall camp.

The coaches were able to work not only with the first team and second team, but the scout team options providing a peak into what the future could hold for the program.

The scrimmage included a set of officials, that first met with the players to discuss some of the rule changes for this fall, and the result was a relatively clean game.

The Mountaineers will dive some into Tennessee this week, but the work will largely begin in preparation for the Volunteers next week when the program moves into a full-blown game week. In the meantime, there are several battles that need to shake out as well as cleaning up technique.

“We still have to figure some of that stuff out,” Holgorsen said.

Even if some decisions have been made at this stage, the head man wasn’t prepared to tip his hand and instead has placed the focus on continuing to create competition across the board.

As part of the mock week, the coaching staff with instruct the players how to do things Thursday before traveling Friday and then go over a game-day situation. Once that is wrapped up, the real work will begin with the actual game week starting Sunday and the full focus going toward the Volunteers.

NOTES:

--Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will miss a portion of time with a broken hand, likely extending into a few months. The expectation is that he will return this season similar to what has unfolded at the linebacker position with senior Quondarius Qualls and sophomore Brendan Ferns.

--One area that still needs some clarification is whether players who are applying for a sixth year of eligibility due to a medical redshirt can play in the final four games of a season under the new regulations. Holgorsen said that his staff is currently looking into it.

--The NCAA continues to grant immediate eligibility to traditional transfers across the nation and the trend is expected to go more in that direction in the future. Still, it’s something that really hasn’t benefited West Virginia as players have been forced to sit.

“There are a couple I’d like to give some immediate eligibility to right now. It’s not working for us,” he said.