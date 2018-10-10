Holgorsen, WVU with both headaches and headway in pursuit of Big 12 crown
At some point this season, it might be in West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen’s best interest to ensure he has some Tylenol handy on the sidelines at all times.
“Second time in a row I’m going home a winner with a headache,” he said.
There’s a reason for that.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news