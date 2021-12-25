Holiday break key for West Virginia to keep momentum

West Virginia is sitting at 11-1 with some momentum heading into the holiday season.

But while head coach Bob Huggins doesn’t use a rearview mirror, the non-conference schedule is now very much there sans the trip to Arkansas at the end of January. In some ways, that’s a positive but it also means that any easy games on the schedule are now out the window.

That means a grueling 18-game stretch that is very much going to define how this season ultimately turns out. The average NET ranking of the teams in the league is at 36.5 which is significantly better than any of the other high major leagues with the Big 10 second at 60.7.

It’s critical that prior to the start of this challenging conference slate that the Mountaineers use this off-time in the right way to gear up for what lies ahead.

West Virginia currently sits at No. 42 in the NET and the plan now is to give the players a mini-break and bring them back at some point after Christmas. The plan now is either Dec. 26 or 27.

“Kind of depends on their travel plans,” Huggins said.

Now, some players won’t be able to return home but they are expected to spend the holiday season with their teammates in large part due to that camaraderie on the roster.

But it comes at a good time.

"Good time to go home and get our mental ready and go and see family. Because we haven’t seen family in a long time," senior guard Malik Curry said.

In past years this break, which will span 10-days by the time the Mountaineers take the court at Texas, has not been an issue or been problematic in the slights. Part of that is because the staff and players understand what awaits when they return to campus to start preparation.

That is critical when it comes to continuing the current momentum.

“If they can go out and run a little bit or get some shots up they do because they know what’s coming,” he said. “Sit on your behind for five or six days and somebody else is continuing to stay in shape, continuing to work on their shot or whatever it is they need to work on you’re going to get passed by.”

That desire has largely fueled the program through these situations in the past and the message won't be any different this time around.

The Mountaineers are have a lot of heavy lifting left to do, but the current break shouldn’t have any impact on how this team will proceed forward. Because it’s been proven in the past.