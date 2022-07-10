West Virginia has 18 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a quarterback in the class in Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter, a pair of running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek running back Jordan Louie, two wide receivers in Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell, one tight end in Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, two offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton, Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson, Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre and Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, one pass rusher in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and a pair of defensive backs in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson and Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson .