West Virginia has 17 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a pair of running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek running back Jordan Louie, two wide receivers in Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell, one tight end in Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, three offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, three defensive linemen in Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton, Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre and Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, one pass rusher in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and a pair of defensive backs in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson and Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson .