West Virginia has 20 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, one running back in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White, three wide receivers in Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher, Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell, one tight end in Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, three defensive linemen in Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher and a pair of defensive backs in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson and Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson.