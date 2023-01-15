West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.