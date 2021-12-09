West Virginia has 16 current commitments in the 2022 class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers currently have a quarterback (Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol), a wide receiver (Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams), a tight end (Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page), four offensive linemen (Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston and Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman), one defensive lineman (Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton), three linebackers (Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan, Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins), one safety (Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes), three cornerbacks (Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby) and Australian punter Oliver Straw in the fold.

But still has pressing needs to fill.

So how many will the coaches take at each remaining spot?