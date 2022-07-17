West Virginia has 33 current commitments in the 2022 class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers currently have two quarterbacks (Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels, Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol), three wide receivers (Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron), four tight ends (Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy tight end William Dixon and Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson), four offensive linemen (Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston and Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman), four defensive linemen (Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood, Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart and Cincinnati transfer Zeiqui Lawton), five linebackers (Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan, Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba, North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox, Miami transfer Tirek Austin-Cave and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins), four safeties (Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes and Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin, Tyler J.C. (Tx.) safety Jaylon Shelton and Murray State cornerback Marcis Floyd), five cornerbacks (Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby, Colorado State cornerback transfer Rashad Ajayi and James Madison cornerback transfer Wesley McCormick) and a pair of specialists in Australian punter Oliver Straw and Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus in the fold.

But still has possible needs to fill.

So how many will the coaches take at each remaining three spots?