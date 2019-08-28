How experienced is the West Virginia Mountaineers football team?

West Virginia has natural turnover on both sides of the ball at some spots heading into this upcoming season and concerns at others with on-the-field seasoning but exactly how much experience do the Mountaineers return at each spot?

Inexperienced teams can succeed and experienced teams can fail, but generally having mature, seasoned rosters with players who have been through Saturday's battles before is a big positive that a club can rely on once the season starts.

WVSports.com used the help of Pro Football Focus to look at the snaps at each position on the defense side from last year to determine exactly the level of experience across the roster.

Quarterback: 12.5-percent of snaps return

Senior quarterback Will Grier played a total of 791 of the 904 snaps in 2018 and a total of 76 of those snaps came in the bowl game when he did not suit up. West Virginia returns both of those players this fall in Jack Allison and Trey Lowe, but the addition of Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall made for an even more interesting battle. Kendall emerged as the starter and will be under center against James Madison.