How experienced is the West Virginia offense in 2019?

West Virginia has plenty of turnover on the offensive side of the ball heading into this upcoming season but exactly how much experience do the Mountaineers return at each spot?

Inexperienced teams can succeed and experienced teams can fail, but generally having mature, seasoned rosters with players who have been through Saturday's battles before is a big positive.

WVSports.com used the help of Pro Football Focus to look at the snaps at each position on the offensive side and determine exactly the level of experience across the roster.

Quarterback: 12.5-percent of snaps return

Senior quarterback Will Grier played a total of 791 of the 904 snaps in 2018 and a total of 76 of those snaps came in the bowl game when he did not suit up. West Virginia returns both of those players this fall in Jack Allison and Trey Lowe, but the addition of Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall makes for an even more interesting battle at the position. Identifying the starting quarterback will prove to be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow all fall.