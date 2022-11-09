For as long as I can remember, one of the staples of recruiting at West Virginia has always been if you get them to campus you have a chance. But does the data back that up? How has the West Virginia Mountaineers football program done when it comes to success with official visits during the course of the Neal Brown era?

In the 2021 class all of those opportunities were shelved due to the safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with things back to normal, we examine how have the Mountaineers done with getting players on campus.

What has been the success rate of players that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and staff have had on campus for official visits during his brief tenure?