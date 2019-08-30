It is, quite literally, upon us.

West Virginia's initial season opener under a new - Read: Quite welcome and fresh-faced - head coach. It's been done ad nauseam, the idea of looking back to project forward as to what one might gleam from Brown's past that leads to his potential future.

First games always offer a rather unique insight to everything. The two-deep, the rotations, special teams play (does the 0.6 yards per punt return hold?). But it's more than that. Do the Mountaineers get on and off the field effectively? This isn't talking key downs and distances, third-down defense or the converse in conversion percentage on offense. But quite literally, does this group present a clean look.