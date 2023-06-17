Bob Huggins has been charged with DUI Friday Night in Pittsburgh.

According to information from the Pittsburgh Police, just before 8:30 p.m. a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue was observed in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire.

"Officers directed the male driver on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over. Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated.

They asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing.

Robert Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia was charged with Driving Under the Influence. He was released from custody and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date."





