Bob Huggins is familiar with transfers.

The West Virginia head coach was one himself during his playing days moving from Ohio to spend his final three seasons with his home state Mountaineers. Huggins would sit out his first season prior to finishing his career over the next three. That model is one he supports.

As for the proposed revision to the transfer rule which would allow for all athletes regardless of circumstances to be immediately eligible upon landing at a new school?

“I think what’s going on is dead wrong and this immediate transfer thing is ridiculous,” he said.

West Virginia has had a number of players transfer out of the program for a variety of reasons over the past couple years including most recently Brandon Knapper, who eventually picked Eastern Kentucky.

Following the 2018-19 season players such as Trey Doomes, Wesley Harris and Lamont West all dropped down a level in order to continue their careers after starting in Morgantown.

While Huggins did not name any players, he did point out the fallacy that many players believe that dropping down from a high-major to a mid-major automatically means a better career.

“That hasn’t been the case. If you look at our guys that transferred down with the idea that they’re going to show the NBA guys what they can do in a system catered for them. They haven’t done that,” Huggins said.

A look into what unfolded with those players that did transfer down a season ago tells that story as well. West, who ended up at Missouri State, saw his points per game drop from 11.1 to 9.5 and he saw around 3 less minutes per game. Andrew Gordon, who landed at Louisiana Tech, and Doomes, Chattanooga saw slight increases in their production but it wasn’t a significant jump.

Part of what Huggins has focused on is trying to educate his players that are looking into transferring by providing them information on the process.

“Educate our guys as to the reality of what it is not what some guy off the street tells them or some guy that’s trying to make a dollar off them,” he said.

Now that’s not to say Huggins isn’t interested in transfers because he has taken several over the years, with Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien coming over last year. Osabuohien received a waiver to play immediately given his circumstances and averaged 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds as a rotational piece.

But Huggins will only pursue those players that contact the coaches first because it isn’t in the business of attempting to poach players from other college programs. If that contact is made, the coaches then contact that coaching staff and go from there.

“I don’t want to be one of those guys that tries to poach other people’s players,” he said.