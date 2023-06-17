West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is expected to resign after informing his team at a meeting per sources.

The veteran head coach addressed his team at a meeting and informed them that he would not be returning this coming season. Multiple other reports have indicated the same including first by Jeff Goodman.

Huggins, who was the active leader in wins at the division one level with 935, was relieved of his post after his second off the field incident in six weeks.

It’s a sad end to a Hall of Fame career for the legendary coach who endeared himself to the people of West Virginia.

A Morgantown native, Huggins suited up for the Mountaineers as a player before returning as coach.

Huggins was charged with a DUI in Pittsburgh just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night after a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue was observed in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire.

Officers directed the Huggins on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over.

Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated. They asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing according to Pittsburgh police records.

Previously in May Huggins used an anti-gay slur on 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show in Cincinnati.

For the latter incident, Huggins had his salary reduced by $1 million, was suspended for the first three games of the season and his contract was reworked to be on a year-to-year basis. Huggins also was required to receive sensitivity training and meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state.

At the time, West Virginia released a statement on the issue that included this.

“We have made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination,” the release read.

Huggins, a 1977 graduate of West Virginia University, was introduced as WVU’s 21st men’s basketball coach in April of 2007 and led the program to 345 victories, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, a 2010 Big East Championship and a Final Four appearance.