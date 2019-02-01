Bob Huggins is miserable.

“That’s putting it mildly,” he said. “It’s a combination of things.”

Understandably so as somebody that freely admits his repugnance for losing basketball games.

West Virginia has dropped eight of their last nine games, a span that would take its toll on anybody in the coaching profession but especially one like the veteran head coach. That frustration was on full display when he was ejected from the latest loss against Iowa State disputing a difference in officiating.