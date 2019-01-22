Ticker
basketball

Huggins searching for answers for his WVU team

Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor

For the first time in a while Bob Huggins seemed like a man out of answers.

It’s easy to see why as his West Virginia team that was fresh off a victory over a top ten Kansas team found itself in a 15-point halftime hole and was never able to recover against Baylor. It was a game that the Mountaineers knew coming in that they had to win in order to string together some positive momentum in a season that has lacked much of it.

