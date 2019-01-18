Huggins searching for fixes to WVU basketball team
Morgantown, we have a problem.
That problem is just what head coach Bob Huggins is going to do with this West Virginia basketball team.
If an 0-4 start in the Big 12 wasn’t bad enough, the Mountaineers sunk to new lows against TCU being beaten by 32-points on the road while allowing 98-points in the process.
