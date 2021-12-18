Huggins teaching his West Virginia players key metrics

Bob Huggins wants his team to understand context when it comes to opponents on the schedule.

And in the case of UAB, there’s a good reason for it. The Blazers currently sit at No. 33 in the NET rankings and would give the Mountaineers their second quadrant one win of the year.

Imparting that knowledge onto his players is critical as Huggins wants them to understand what’s at stake for West Virginia in each and every contest on the schedule.

“I just don’t want them at the end of the year saying, ‘I wish you would have told us’,” Huggins said.

That’s important to Huggins because in the past he’s had players that struggled with this issue in regard to how teams were seeded in the tournament and how to better position themselves. That’s why education has been a critical aspect of it all.

“I just don’t want guys not to know what’s out there for them,” Huggins said.

And because of where UAB is positioned, that means this is a big opportunity for this West Virginia team for a lot of reasons. Not to mention the fact that it will served as the first true road contest for the Mountaineers. On the year, UAB is 5-0 in home contests and has performed well making this a chance for a marquee win.

West Virginia is currently slotted at No. 56 in the rankings so this is a chance to propel up further prior to the start of Big 12 Conference play in a few weeks. With finals ongoing, the Mountaineers have been able to hold organized practices albeit the weeklong gap between games makes it more difficult.

“It’s harder for them to concentrate on practice when there are finals going on and the game is that far away,” Huggins said.