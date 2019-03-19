SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





There will be post-season basketball in Morgantown.

No, it’s not what anybody has become accustomed to this time of the year but West Virginia will have an opportunity to further showcase and improve down the stretch by participating in the College Basketball Invitational. The tournament will allow the Mountaineers more games to improve and better prepare for next season which is the goal of participating in the event.

“You got to do what’s best for the program and best for the kids,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “We basically have a bunch of guys that have only played half a year. They played behind some other people or weren’t playing at all so I think it’s a great experience for them.”

The Mountaineers will open the tournament against 7 p.m. Wednesday against Grand Canyon inside the Coliseum. The Antelopes finished the season 20-13 and advanced to the Western Athletic Conference championship prior to being knocked off by New Mexico State. Grand Canyon is coached by Dan Majerle, former Phoenix Suns all-star who also had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools but Huggins has crossed paths with Majerle.

“I know him. We’ve been together a few times,” he said.

West Virginia has already started the scout on the Antelopes but the experience as a whole is one that is going to better prepare the young Mountaineers for what lies ahead next season.

“I just think we need to play,” Huggins said.

West Virginia put together a solid string of basketball down the stretch winning four of their last seven games including a pair in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The roster has been made over with the departure of several veterans and a core group that all plan on returning next season.

“They’re playing well, playing well together,” Huggins said. “I think it’s more confidence. They’re not looking over their shoulder.”

One player that isn’t expected to participate for West Virginia is junior forward Sagaba Konate, who has been out since the Pittsburgh game in early December with a knee injury. There was talk that Konate could have played during the Big 12 Tournament but that never happened.

Don’t expect him to be on the floor during the CBI either.

“I don’t think he will. I’ve been kind of concentrating on maybe getting him a redshirt,” he said.