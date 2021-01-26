WVSports - Huggins understands importance of in-state recruiting

Bob Huggins sees the value of in-state recruiting.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to leapfrog talented players elsewhere on the recruiting board just to fill a spot with a kid born within the Mountain State but keeping the best at home is always a priority.

“We’re going to have guys come up in this state that could play in the Coliseum,” he said.

Huggins fought off a long list of suitors to land Fairmont product Jalen Bridges in the 2019 class and nabbed two more players within the state’s borders in the last cycle although neither are native West Virginians in Isaiah Cottrell and Seny Ndiaye. Both of those players suited up for Huntington Prep last year.

The Mountaineers also have already offered 2022 prospect Isaac McKneely and while Huggins can’t discuss recruiting prospects it’s clear that the in-state club is making a concentrated push to keep the Rivals.com four-star guard at home, as well.

Still there is plenty of competition as some of the nation’s best basketball programs have thrown their hat into the ring. The Mountaineers are in his top eight and a decision is expected to be announced Jan. 30.

“It’s my home state. The coaches have preached to me that there is nothing like playing in front of your home state. They’ve been recruiting me for a very long time, and they’re always a really good team,” McKneely said.

Keeping the best in-state is key for Huggins and his staff, but by doing so it helps in another area. The veteran head coach has long pushed to his players the importance that the basketball team has with the fanbase of the Mountaineers. Unlike most area, West Virginia does not have a professional team and many of the fans live and die by what unfolds on the field or court with their Mountaineers.

That’s a message that Huggins can relay to his team, many of which do not come from a similar background, of course. But it has more meaning when players can deliver that message themselves because they have lived through it over the years by living in the state themselves.

“Those guys go a long way in teaching other people what it means to play here and how much it means to the people in this state,” he said. “Those guys go a long way in helping to share that.”

For Huggins, the blossoming of talent on the basketball court is a win for the West Virginia program in many ways and he points to recent graduates such as Chase Harler and Logan Routt as those that have made impacts during their time in Morgantown. The same can be said for Nathan Adrian as well.

“It’s one thing for us to try to tell them, it’s another thing for teammates to explain what it’s about representing this state and representing the people in this state,” Huggins said.

It’s something that can be taught, but to those home-grown prospects it’s already ingrained.