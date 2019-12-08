West Virginia didn’t necessarily lose to St. John’s on a questionable foul call at the end of the game.

It wasn’t 22 turnovers either that was the major culprit, although that didn’t help.

If you listen to head coach Bob Huggins, the seeds were sewn in the two days leading up to the game as the Mountaineers lacked energy and a willingness to compete in practice.

“What I will remember was the two practices preceding this game when we could get ready to play,” Huggins said.

Regardless of your opinion on the late-game call which led to a pair of free throws for the Red Storm with the game deadlocked at 68-all, the Mountaineers were beaten at their own game. St. John’s frustrated Huggins team into 22 turnovers and a series of uncharacteristic mistakes.

Even on the last possession of the game after St. John’s had taken a two-point lead, the Mountaineers were unable to execute what Huggins had drawn up. The plan was to get to the ball to the basket to force a possible call in favor of the Mountaineers, instead it resulted in a mid-range jump shot.

“The first and the last thing I said in the huddle is we have to go to the rim,” he said.

It was just that kind of day for West Virginia as the Mountaineers whittled a 10-point lead down to a tie before not being able to put things away late in the game. And the reasoning can be pinpointed by looking squarely in the mirror according to the veteran head coach.

Especially because in light of poor practices, Huggins was vocal in that things had to get better if the Mountaineers wanted to beat the Red Storm in the Garden.

“We got a little giddy I think with being 7-0,” Huggins said. “We didn’t take things as serious as we had taken things I don’t think.”

The good news is that this is a learning lesson for a team that is comprised mostly of first and second year players. It’s a wake-up call that their best is needed at every outing if they want to reach some of the goals that this team had set in the pre-season.

“We’ve got to do a better job preparing to win. We did not prepare to win in any shape or form,” Huggins said.

That will be the focus moving ahead to avoid these incidents in the future.