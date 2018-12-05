Bob Huggins might have to turn to some old-fashioned addition by subtraction.

Following a 66-56 loss to Florida in the Jimmy V Classic that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicates, the Mountaineers are already facing a look in the mirror situation eight games into the year. Huggins has had to battle a widespread case of players simply not doing what they’re asked to do on the floor.

A frustrating prospect for any head coach.