Huggins, West Virginia plan to pursue postseason

The regular season ended in a thud for the West Virginia basketball team falling to Kansas 87-63 in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

The loss ended the dream of making a run of playing in the NCAA Tournament and dropped the Mountaineers to 16-17 overall on the season. But it might not be the end of things this year.

That’s because head coach Bob Huggins said that he has asked the team and they want to continue playing this season whether that is in the NIT or possibly the CBI.

“They want to play,” he said. “I enjoy coaching them and I enjoy certainly representing West Virginia University and the great state of West Virginia.”

It remains to be seen which option will be the destination for the Mountaineers, who despite the losing record played one of the most difficult schedules in the nation and is perched inside the top 80 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Overall, West Virginia played 18 games against quadrant one teams on the year.

That makes the possibility of playing in a post-season tournament something that intrigues the veteran head coach as well as the rest of the roster. It wouldn’t be a foreign concept considering that West Virginia just played in the CBI following the 2018-19 season where the program finished 14-20 in the regular season with ironically a loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

That team would go on to play a pair of games in the CBI falling to Costal Carolina.

The message that Huggins had for his team after the game is that there is more left. And while this is ongoing construction and recruiting for the 2022-23 roster will be underway as the Mountaineers look to fill holes on the roster through means of the transfer portal.

The current roster will lose at least five seniors at the end of the year, while two others in guards Sean McNeil and Kedrian Johnson could also exit.

“We’ll get home and have them rest for a day or so and we’ll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy. That’s what we do, that’s what we set our goals for every year,” Huggins said. “It’s obviously not going to be the one we wanted but it’s going to be a trophy that’s well worth bringing home.”