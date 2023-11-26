Welcome to the seventh edition of my weekly analysis, "I Got Five On It," where I will give you five of my biggest takeaways and thoughts following every WVU football game this season and give you insight into what I saw from watching the Mountaineers. This week, West Virginia took a massive win in its regular season finale and obtained its eighth victory of the season and it's sixth conference win, the most in a single regular season under head coach Neal Brown. For the last-second 34-31 victory over Baylor on Saturday, West Virginia scored with 23 seconds remaining and had to overcome a poor second half to secure the win. Here's what I saw at the conclusion of a strong season for the Mountaineers.

1 -- Jahiem White may have solidified himself as the starting running back for this season and beyond

This is not a slight against regular starting running back CJ Donaldson, but we've seen the freshman Jahiem White break out over the past few weeks and Donaldson was dealing with some injuries against Baylor. However, we saw White explode for over 200 yards and four touchdowns a week ago and now he saw a significant amount of the snaps in WVU's win over Baylor and a lot of touches in total as well. Not only did White have 12 more carries, 17 carries for him compared to only five for Donaldson, he also accumulated 133 rushing yards and the game-winning 29-yard touchdown reception as time dwindled down under 30 seconds left in the game. White was on the field much more than Donaldson, nearly 80-85% of the time according to my calculations, and this is a huge shift from what we've seen this season. Usually, White acted as a 'change of pace player' for Brown's offense in certain situations but now it seems like he's solidified himself as a three-down player, who can both catch and run the ball effectively. Of course, Donaldson has dealt with injuries and has not been himself in some games, and even the coaching staff has admitted this. But after multiple breakout performances and strong days against Cincinnati and Baylor, it seems like this freshman may have earned his role as the starting running back for the Mountaineers. Brown and whoever's involved should do anything they can to keep this budding athlete as a Mountaineer.

2 -- The special team's blunders were a statistical anomaly but it was the only blemish on a strong first half

Putting the second half of the game to the side (and to later in this article), WVU's blunders on special teams were historically rare and something that hasn't been done against the Mountaineers in over 120 years. To be exact, the last time West Virginia gave up two kickoff returns for a touchdown in the same game came against the Michigan Wolverines in 1904, where WVU lost 130-0. Although giving up two 90-plus yard touchdowns on kickoff defense in back-to-back tries is embarrassing, this was truly the only blemish in the first half for West Virginia. The offense was strong and scored 27 points and the Mountaineers' defense held Baylor to zero offensive touchdowns and under 100 first-half yards. This is not something that's going to happen every game, or maybe ever again, but it's important to recognize what other good things went their way in the first half. This is truly just a flukey moment for the WVU defense and something that has not been a problem throughout the other 11 games of the season; it just happened to come up in the final matchup.

3-- Simply put, the WVU offense in the second half was disappointing

On the contrary, it's impossible to ignore the all-around poor second half that went down for West Virginia and almost led to a defeat for the Mountaineers. Up until the final drive that saw WVU go 80 yards in six plays to score the game-winning touchdown, the second half was pitiful. Until the final possession, West Virginia had given up 14 straight points and had given the Bears a couple of opportunities for field goal tries, but they were also 0-for-4 on third downs with three punts and they had racked up four penalties for 50 yards and only 74 yards of offense. This also includes only two first downs and 18 total offensive snaps across that stretch. These are disappointing numbers for an explosive offense against a lowly Baylor squad and something that will need to be addressed heading into the postseason and next season. Although that final drive was a magical show of grit, the second half as a whole was utterly hard to watch in terms of efficient football. West Virginia may have come out on the positive end, despite having one of their worst offensive second halves of the season.

Related: The Day After: West Virginia football at Baylor

4 -- The grit on the final drive to push through and win was impressive and it shows that this team still has plenty to play for

Despite being mathematically eliminated from Big 12 championship consideration after a blowout loss to Oklahoma, this team bounced back and it was an impressive way to finish the season. Although these last wins came against teams that have five wins combined, it's still a big way to finish the year strong because every win is hard in the Big 12 Conference, no matter the opponent and this couldn't have been more true on Saturday. The final drive consisted of only six plays for 80 yards and was capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception for Jahiem White and this was an impressive way to overcome the aforementioned struggles that plagued this team in the second half. All of a sudden, with the momentum dwindling and everything going the Bears' way, West Virginia caught a break with a missed field goal and took care of business down the field to get the win and to me, this shows a lot of grit from this team. Highlighting this final drive was senior All-American center Zach Frazier, who dominated across that final possession in key moments. Including dealing with an injury, Frazier pushed wide receiver Hudson Clement across the first down line and fellow offensive lineman Brandon Yates came in and completed the game in his spot, which is a testament to that group. Quarterback Garrett Greene also stepped up to the plate and faced his poor second-half performance as he lasered his way down the field to dice up the defense for the game-winning touchdown and it truly was a masterful way for the unit to come together in a big moment. Obviously, with a big bowl game on the line for everyone involved, it seems like this team believes there's still a lot to play for.

5 -- I'm very intrigued to the matchup awarded for West Virginia for Neal Brown's third bowl game at WVU

With an 8-4 season in the Big 12 Conference, Brown and the program are up for a surely impressive bowl game bid and potentially a shot at being ranked either in the weekly AP Poll or in the College Football Playoff poll, which would both be a first under Brown's four-year tenure in Morgantown thus far. Although this team is far from a meaningful conference championship game, a New Year's Six bowl game or anything of that nature, a significant bowl game against a premier opponent can be important to build program reputation and maintain positive momentum into next season with a potential nine-win year under Brown. Hopefully, West Virginia could be matched up with a fellow Power Five opponent and have a chance to prove themselves on a big stage like Coach Brown has continued to do this season. The Mountaineers broke the Big 12 Preseason Poll stigma of being picked to finish 14th and now they have a chance to cap off the season with a young squad in a bowl game against a sturdy opponent. Recent projections from a range of sources including CBS Sports, ESPN's variety of analysts, Bleacher Sports, FOX Sports and Yahoo! Sports, have projected West Virginia to compete in the Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl or the Liberty Bowl against a variety of Power Five opponents. These include: Nebraska, Rutgers, Illinois, Syracuse, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin and Auburn among others. Whatever road is next for West Virginia in the postseason, this is, finally, a step in the right direction for Brown at West Virginia.