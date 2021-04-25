The West Virginia football team held its 2021 spring game on Saturday. While the sample is a mixed bag in regard to what can actually be taken away, here are my five thoughts.

1. The jury is still out on Garrett Greene

Watching Garrett Greene scamper around the field Saturday as part of the gold team was a welcome difference from years past. Greene possesses an athleticism not seen at the position in recent years, so seeing him utilize his mobility had me eager to see what he could accomplish.

Perhaps most notably was his 51-yard connection to Kaden Prather, which provided a glimpse into the potential future of WVU football.