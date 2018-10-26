WVSports.com takes a look at five thoughts from No. 12/13 West Virginia's 58-14 home win over Baylor. The Mountaineers rebounded from the road loss to Iowa State with a dominating performance against the Bears and we take a look at five things that stood out during the course of the game.

1. A much-needed rebound - First and foremost, it can’t be emphasized enough how much this game was a must-win to keep West Virginia on track. After the tough loss in Ames and a bye week, it was uncertain how the Mountaineers would respond against an improved Baylor team and needless to say, West Virginia exceeded expectations against the Bears.

A team’s season can spiral downward if it endures a disastrous performance like the Mountaineers did against the Cyclones, but that wasn’t the case as Thursday night was a complete domination by West Virginia on all three sides of the ball. Head coach Dana Holgorsen as well as the team’s coordinators said throughout the past two weeks that the team was motivated to bounce back.