It wasn’t pretty, but West Virginia picked up its first conference win of the season on Saturday in a double overtime matchup with Baylor.

While there are still questions left to be answered, there are still many takeaways. Here are my five thoughts:

1) West Virginia excelled in containing Charlie Brewer, at least early

As I wrote earlier in the day, the Mountaineers would have their work cut out for them in attempting to subdue Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.

They did a pretty solid job. In the first quarter alone, the Mountaineers held the entire Bears offense to one yard.

The Bears ended the game with 256 total yards, and Brewer contributed 229 of those through the air. While that may seem like a lot, it is important to consider that the West Virginia defense held him scoreless for the majority of the game — what good is positive yardage if you consistently cannot come up with points?