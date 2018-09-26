West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the West Virginia basketball team ahead of the start of pre-season practice.

WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings picks out five things that he thought were most interesting during the course of the press conference and dives into each.

He's got five on it for you to look over.





West Virginia is banged up.

When head coach Bob Huggins says this is the most banged up team that he’s had in his tenure it’s worth paying attention to. This might even be putting it lightly considering that two players in Brandon Knapper (blood clots) and Lamont West (wrist surgery) are now healthy after missing time due to their ailments. But going down the list, West Virginia has been without several players for periods of time due to various injuries during the off-season just take a look at the list of those that have missed some time.

Andrew Gordon is still recovering from a procedure on his ailing knee which has slowed down his development, junior Sagaba Konate has been dealing with a tweak of his knee as well although it’s not expected to be serious in nature. Junior guard James Bolden has dealt with a variety of issues including most recently a stretched ligament in his hand that caused it to swell to what Huggins refers to the size of a baseball while freshman guard Trey Doomes has battled strep throat and an ankle injury.