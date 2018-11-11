WVSports.com takes a look at five thoughts from No. 9 West Virginia's 47-10 win over TCU in Morgantown. The Mountaineers used a 24-point second quarter and 33-0 run to hand TCU its most lopsided loss in the Gary Patterson era and we take a look at five things that stood out during the course of the game.

1. Offense turns it around - A slow start for West Virginia on Saturday resulted in the Mountaineers trailing 3-0 after the first quarter. The offense seemed unable to get into any kind of rhythm early on, scoring on just one of its first five drives. Three of those drives ended in punts while the other one ended with an interception.

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen said he wasn’t surprised by the team’s slow start and gave credit to Gary Patterson and TCU’s defense.

There weren’t a lot of negatives from West Virginia’s performance offensively other than this slow start and some dropped passes from some of the receivers. A slow start isn’t ideal, but the way the offense rallied as fast as it did, took the game over and was impressive in itself.

Much of that was due to the team's tempo and showing the ability to run a fast-paced offense as well as to slow things down at times which caught TCU off guard.