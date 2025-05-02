If the goal posts move, Rodriguez is prepared to move with them

If the goal posts are going to move in college football, you have to move with them.

That’s the approach that head coach Rich Rodriguez has taken when it comes to putting together a roster in his first year as head coach of the West Virginia football program.

The Mountaineers have added a total of 47 transfers, albeit three did not remain with the football program, and a dozen high school or junior college additions. That’s on top of the 12 true freshmen who were signed right after former head coach Neal Brown was relieved of his duties.

That’s a whole lot of change.

“This is the same way we’re going to have 70-75 new players. You’re building the culture, you’re building the system and it’s got to happen on speed dial,” he said on Josh Pate's show.

The total number of new players is already more than Rodriguez had last season at Jacksonville State when that was around 60 and the additions aren’t done yet. The recruiting process happens over a period of days now instead of multiple years with transfers a big part of the formula.

Essentially coaching staffs have the ability to remake a roster in rapid succession instead of over a period of multiple years with the flow in and out of the program through the portal.

“But if you want to win you’ve got to adapt to where it is and our coaches all have to adapt. Complain about it all you want and we still will, but it is what it is,” Rodriguez said.

But even with those changes the one thing that is critical is that you can’t sacrifice the culture. That meant installing the expectations in the spring and building from there.

“That’s the hardest part today,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was pleased with how his team responded to that challenge in the spring and believes that his players bought into what his staff wanted them to do and the atmosphere they expected.

Now, it’s about putting it together on the field.

“I think we’re off to a great start so far,” he said.